The Island Express Grill
Catering
- Family Meal Tray's$110.00
Have people coming and you don't feel like cooking? Order party size meals for the family or special event! Prices range depending on menu item as large order sides like Caribbean Mac & Cheese or the Arugula Avocado Side Salad are available as well. Minimum price is $110.
- Private Chef$550.00
Catering provided by a private chef with a custom menu. This option ranges from $50-$150 per person with a $550 minimum.
- Buffet$2,150.00
Pre-prepared meals available throughout your event and kept warm. This option ranges from $20-$40 per person with a $2,150 minimum.
- Traditional$2,685.00
This option provides sit down catering solutions where meals are prepared on site and delivered to your guests directly for the ultimate upscale experience. We take care of set and clean up. This price ranges from $25-$50 per person with a $2,685 minimum. On-site kitchen must be available.